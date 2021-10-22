The Detroit Zoo To Host Its Final Weekend Of Family-Friendly Halloween Event 'Zoo Boo' Oct. 22-24If you're looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, with a little less scare, the last weekend of Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo will be happening Oct. 22 to 24.

Tillson Street's Halloween Displays Draws ThousandsFor almost four decades Tillson Street has been known for some of the best Halloween displays and it started with the vision of one woman.

Kalamazoo Tests For Lead Exposure Following High-Lead Level Reports In Other Michigan CitiesKalamazoo is joining several Michigan cities and is now testing for lead contamination.

Michigan Reports 7,505 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Preserving Legacy, Sister’s Return To Revitalize Childhood Neighborhood, After Seeing Increase In BlightCanfield Consortium along with partner Wayne State University's MPA (Masters of Public Administration) is hosting a Fall Festival and neighborhood cleanup (Saturday, October 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in the area around the newly unveiled Black art park "East Canfield Pavilion." This is part of a continued program where Candfield Consortium - a nonprofit 501

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.