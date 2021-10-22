(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, with a little less scare, the last weekend of Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo will be happening Oct. 22 to 24.
The annual event allows for a stroll through the zoo with educational activities and some fun with the animals.READ MORE: Tillson Street's Halloween Displays Draws Thousands
Zoo boo runs tomorrow and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Children under two years old get in for free.READ MORE: Kalamazoo Tests For Lead Exposure Following High-Lead Level Reports In Other Michigan Cities
Everyone else must buy a ticket in advance for $13.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,505 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.