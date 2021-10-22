Gang Leader In Haiti Threatens To Kill Abducted MissionariesThe boss of a notorious Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group last weekend is warning that the hostages will be killed if his demands aren't met.

Berrien County Official Quits Over 'Politicization' Of Public HealthA county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19 is quitting her job in southwestern Michigan.

Hamtramck: The Latest Michigan City Facing Lead In WaterAnother Michigan city is giving filters to residents as a result of high lead results in some drinking water samples.

Michigan Matters: Helping Women and Improving Health in RegionTrailblazing Entertainment and Media Executive Nancy Tellem moved to Detroit and just opened BasBlue – a place to empower women from a historic building near DIA. Then Alisha Bell, chair of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, talks about issues before the region. And retired Detroit Lions star Herman Moore is hoping to close the health gap between people of color with a new initiative.

Beaumont Health Says 370 People Could Lose Jobs Over VaccineMichigan's largest health care provider suspended 1 percent of its workers after they failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Amazon Scammers Stole Over $27M From Consumers In A YearScammers are taking over Amazon and taking millions from Americans.