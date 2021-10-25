Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 MonthsGov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

Henry Ford Health Unveils Art Memorializing Staff COVID JourneyHFH commissioned 10 local artists to create 10 separate tributes for 10 different locations to represent what the team members in each of those locations went through during COVID. One art piece was unveiled today at HFH Macomb Hospital.

Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel EditionLooking for something to do on Halloween in the Metro Detroit area? The Shinola Hotel will be hosting a Halloween-themed party to celebrate the release of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition.

MSU Study Looks At Community Solar Expansion Benefits To StateA Michigan State University study has concluded that community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute nearly $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over 30 years.

Hertz Order For Teslas Ranks Among Biggest-Ever EV PurchasesHertz announced Oct. 24 that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.