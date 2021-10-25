  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Target is opening its first location in the city of Detroit, with a small-format store in Midtown.

The location will anchor a new apartment development at the corner of Mack and Woodward Avenue.

The store will be approximately 32,000 square feet, which is smaller than most Target stores.

It hasn’t been announced when the store will open.

