Kellogg's Being Sued Over Strawberry Pop-TartsMichigan's own Kellogg’s is being sued over its strawberry pop-tarts.

Target To Open Store In Midtown DetroitTarget is opening its first location in the city of Detroit, with a small-format store in Midtown.

City of Hamtramck To Handout Water Filters On Oct.26More lead filters are on the way to Hamtramck as the city scrambles to help everyone affected by high lead levels in their water.

Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 MonthsGov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

Henry Ford Health Unveils Art Memorializing Staff COVID JourneyHFH commissioned 10 local artists to create 10 separate tributes for 10 different locations to represent what the team members in each of those locations went through during COVID. One art piece was unveiled today at HFH Macomb Hospital.