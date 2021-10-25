LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.
The Democrat released the numbers Monday, the quarterly deadline for candidates. Further details on donations and spending were expected once her report was filed with the state later in the day.
Of 11 Republicans with campaign committees, a few had submitted their filings as of Monday afternoon.
Chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who helped lead a ballot drive to repeal a law the governor used to issue COVID-19 restrictions, raised an additional $496,000 since mid-July and had $473,000 following his expenditures.
Filings were pending for contenders such as former Detroit police chief James Craig and ex-online news host Tudor Dixon.
Oakland County pastor Ralph Rebandt II collected roughly $47,000 and had about $7,000. Ryan Kelley, an Ottawa County real estate broker who organized armed protests against Whitmer's coronavirus orders, raised $45,000 and had $28,000.
