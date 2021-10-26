The world was stunned to learn of the passing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza due to an improperly prepared gun on the movie set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin, who was pointing the gun at the camera while rehearsing for a scene when it went off, is calling it a tragic accident – but other reports are citing crew members had raised numerous red flags about safety on set. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to weapons safety expert Steve Wolf tells Dr. Oz about his investigation when Brandon Lee died and the failings he believes led to Halyna’s tragic death.
Weapon safety expert Steve Wolf tells Dr. Oz about the limitations of a prop gun.