(CBS DETROIT) – Another act of violence led to another innocent victim clinging to life.

“Right down the street from me there’s a kid shot in the head,” said Kevin Winston, a resident on Stahelin Street on Detroit’s west side.

“Yeah, that’s heartbreaking. That’s very heartbreaking, you know, I have kids of my own.”

According to Detroit Police, a sleepover ended violently when a suspect fired over a dozen shots outside a home on the 18600 block of Stahelin early Tuesday morning.

Two of those bullets hit a 15-year-old.

“This is a plea to the community for help,” said DPD Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper.

“We don’t have any leads at this time regarding this shooting and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Detroit Police say the teen was shot in the head while sleeping at a friend’s house just after 1:30 a.m.

“We see this too often on the news that our young people are being victims of gun violence and it has to stop, enough is enough,” Harper said.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but police are looking for help to solve this crime.

“I do know that they’re working on warrants to get cameras in the area,” Harper explained.

“They’re working on canvassing the community to ask neighbors to come forward too.”

DPD is teaming up with Crime Stoppers and raising the reward from $3,000 to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.