By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Benton Harbor continues to face water problems.

The city confirms more than a hundred cars lined up this week for free cases of water.

Residents in Benton Harbor are asked to use it for cooking or drinking due to higher lead levels in the tap water.

Upcoming distributions happening include:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)
  • Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.
  • Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27

  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

  • Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m.-noon.
  • Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4.-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

For more information, visit here.

