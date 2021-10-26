  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – A warning tonight for those getting gas as authorities have found several skimmers at gas pumps across the state.

Skimmers, which copy credit card information of people paying for gas, can be installed at gas pumps in just a matter of moments.

Gas station owners are now taking more security measures, putting security tape on the pumps to indicate whether the pump panels have been opened.

Another way to stay safe is to park at pumps closer to the store.

