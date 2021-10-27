Alyssa Milano on Britney Spears

Menu
Canterbury Village transforms to provide a true Halloween setting throughout that has something for all ages. Halloween Stroll is a family friendly event hosted all outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that features multiple encounters and exhibits with characters along a path lit by orange glowing lamp posts and hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. Passing through pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, the tunnel of fun and much more. After your stroll, comfort yourself with hot chocolate, cider and donuts, snacks, and various food options while enjoying the afterparty on the C Pub patio. Variety of Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails featured as well. The Annual Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village is a memorable, must-see experience that will become your Halloween tradition.
More
Judge Clears Path For Recall Campaign Over COVID-19 Bonuses In Shiawassee County
A judge rejected appeals, clearing the way for a recall campaign against three Michigan county officials who gave themselves bonuses with federal COVID-19 money before public outcry caused a reversal.
MDOT: Portion Of Westbound I-94 In Detroit To Close This Weekend For Overpass Replacement
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews will be replacing bridge beams on the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
Crime Stoppers Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Detroit Home
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the shooting of a 15-year-old boy while he was inside a Detroit home.
2 Detroit Cops Accused Of Taking Bribes From Towing Company
Two police officers, including a lieutenant who worked in Detroit's integrity unit, took bribes to break rules and steer cars to a favored towing company, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday.
Michigan Legislature OKs School Accounts Destined For Veto
Republican lawmakers took final votes on veto-destined bills early Wednesday that would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarship accounts funded by people and corporations that would get tax credits for their donations.
HUD Official Tours Detroit, Sees City's Use Of Federal Funds
The Biden Administration was given a look at how Detroit has used more than $12 million in federal funds to help with the city’s revitalization.
First Forecast Weather October 27, 2021 (Today)
A little warmer with a little less sunshine today.
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 26, 2021 (Tonight)
Dry with steady temperatures overnight.
23 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
High Stakes Meeting, No. 6 Michigan vs No. 8 Michigan State
Jim Harbaugh has almost seen it all in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.
NASCAR Plays Second Fiddle To F1
NASCAR, the longtime king of U.S. motorsports, has never had to worry about Formula One, the popular globetrotting series that has never quite grabbed hold of Americans.
Winless Lions Show Signs Of Progress
There were a lot of positives for Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to take out of Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Story Behind Showtime's New Russell Westbrook Documentary: 'This Is Russell Claiming His Own Narrative'
Filmmakers Erik LeDrew and Meg Cirillo reveal there are discrepancies between the “Beastbrook” you see in explosive interviews, and the family man at home, working to give back to his Los Angeles community.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original'
'The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.
Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'
Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There'
'Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.
Genie Chen Dishes On What It's Like To Eat Earthworms On 'Survivor': 'Tastes Like Chow Mein'
Survivor's Genie Chen discusses her time on the island and the tribal council that sent her home.
Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil Simms
Justin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young On 'United States Of Al's Last Minute Season 2 Rewrite: 'Art Really Imitated Life'
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss season 2 of 'United States Of Al' on CBS.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating 3 Suspects In Connection To Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
Alyssa Milano on Britney Spears
October 27, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Alyssa Milano on Britney Spears
