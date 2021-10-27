(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Animal Care and Control shelter is at maximum capacity, so it is holding upcoming adoptions events, including one starting tomorrow morning.
Adoption fees are being completely waived at this "Howl-O-Ween" adoption event.
The event will take place at the Detroit Animal Shelter located at 7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit, MI 48211.
“Although people can come down any day to adopt an animal, events like these are often what it takes to get people to come take a look at the animals we have and find themselves that perfect pet,” said Detroit Animal Care Director Mark Kumpf in a news release. “We are over our capacity, and we need people to consider adopting and becoming a foster.”
All animals are fully vaccinated and chipped, so all individuals need to do is show up and find you're their new best friend!
