As more employers, schools, restaurants, and entertainment venues institute vaccine requirements, cards proving someone’s immunity are a hot commodity. Today, Dr. Oz and Deborah Norville from Inside Edition take a closer look at the growing market for counterfeit and stolen vaccine cards that puts everyone at risk. From ways fraudulent cards are being sold to what authorities suggest you do if you encounter a fake, we’re breaking down how you can protect yourself. Dr. Oz also shares what you can do if you’ve lost your vaccine card and helpful ways to keep it safe.
Dr. Oz and Deborah Norville discuss where most bogus Covid vaccine cards are being sold.