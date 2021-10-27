(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA is extending the deadline for residents in Metro Detroit who still need help after this summer’s massive flooding.
Those who need assistance from the major storms and flooding in June, now have until Nov. 12 to register with FEMA.
This applies to anyone in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, or Macomb County.
For more information, and to apply for assistance, visit here.
