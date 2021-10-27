Eye On Detroit Canterbury HalloweenCanterbury Village transforms to provide a true Halloween setting throughout that has something for all ages. Halloween Stroll is a family friendly event hosted all outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that features multiple encounters and exhibits with characters along a path lit by orange glowing lamp posts and hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. Passing through pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, the tunnel of fun and much more. After your stroll, comfort yourself with hot chocolate, cider and donuts, snacks, and various food options while enjoying the afterparty on the C Pub patio. Variety of Oktoberfest beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails featured as well. The Annual Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village is a memorable, must-see experience that will become your Halloween tradition.

35 minutes ago