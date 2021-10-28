Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last QuarterCampaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.

Detroit Partners With Ann Arbor-Based Company To Prevent Lead ContaminationThe City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.

Michigan Matters: Education in the Spotlight!Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Skillman Foundation’s new President/CEO Angelique Power appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” (airing 8am Sunday) to talk about the state of education in our city and region.

'Lack Of Campaigning' One Reason Winfrey Predicts Low Voter Turnout For Tuesday’s General ElectionLack of campaigning on candidates part, past gov corruption and lack of campaign funding, all reasons Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey is expecting low voter turnout in this Tuesday’s general election.

Detroit FBI Launches Email For Public To Report CorruptionResidents who suspect official corruption can now report that information directly to the Detroit FBI office via a new email address, in an expansion of the federal agency's public outreach.

Detroit Hosting 21 Drive-Up Candy Pick-Up Sites On HalloweenTrick-or-treating in a pandemic can seem a little spooky, but the Detroit Department of Neighborhoods is slaying those fears with covid-safe candy sites.