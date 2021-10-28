It’s been ten years since Casey Anthony was found not guilty of killing her two-year-old daughter Caylee, a ruling that left many shocked and still searching for answers. Today, Dr. Oz takes a look back at the Casey Anthony trial. In part one of a two-day Oz event, George and Cindy Anthony, who are still haunted by the death of their granddaughter, open up about what they really think happened to Caylee, their feelings about the trial outcome, and where their relationship with their daughter Casey stands now.
Dr. Oz asks George Anthony if he would have a relationship with Casey if she never told him what happened to his granddaughter.