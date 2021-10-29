  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drew Barrymore, Frank Collins, halloween, Leonardo DiCaprio, Melrose Place, Ross Mathews, the Drew Crew

Drew on Her Real Life 90s “Melrose Place” Viewing Parties with Leonardo DiCaprio

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.