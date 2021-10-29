Drew on Her Real Life 90s “Melrose Place” Viewing Parties with Leonardo DiCaprio

Menu
Latest Headlines
Michigan Reports 8,078 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 Deaths
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Former Michigan Contractor Gets 5 Years For Unemployment Insurance Fraud
A former contractor for the state of Michigan has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping orchestrate a $3.8 million fraud scheme involving money intended to help unemployed people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan Matters: Education in the Spotlight!
Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Skillman Foundation’s new President/CEO Angelique Power appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” (airing 8am Sunday) to talk about the state of education in our city and region.
'Heroic' Washtenaw County Mother Saves 4 Kids In House Fire
A mother of four was severely burned while rescuing her children from a fire at their home, authorities said.
Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last Quarter
Campaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.
Detroit Partners With Ann Arbor-Based Company To Prevent Lead Contamination
The City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.
Latest Sports
Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.
Wolverines-Spartans Best Of B10 Battles
The spotlight shines on the Big Ten this week with three games sure to affect the division races and possibly the College Football Playoff.
76ers Hold Off Winless Pistons
His right knee aching, Joel Embiid could have easily skipped a game against winless Detroit. As the 76ers watched another 20-point lead shrink to almost nothing down the stretch, Embiid instead got to work.
Lions Looking For 1st Victory Against Struggling Eagles
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are desperate for a victory, growing tired of being the NFL's only winless team.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.
'Survivor 41' Episode 6: The Merge Part 1
Drop your buffs! It's finally halftime in Survivor! But... not so fast – this wasn't any traditional merge like the past. This episode included so many twists – we were left with a game-changing cliffhanger.
The Aztecs 'Slowly Crush You': CBS Sports' Randy Cross Previews Fresno State-#21 San Diego State, Other Matchups
CBS Sports' Randy Cross looks at Fresno State @ #21 San Diego State and other key college football matchups.
Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original'
'The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.
Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'
Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There'
'Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford, GM Profits Fall As Sales Drop Due To Chip Shortage
The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots.
Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating 3 Suspects In Connection To Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
