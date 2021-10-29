Former Michigan Contractor Gets 5 Years For Unemployment Insurance FraudA former contractor for the state of Michigan has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping orchestrate a $3.8 million fraud scheme involving money intended to help unemployed people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Matters: Education in the Spotlight!Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Skillman Foundation’s new President/CEO Angelique Power appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” (airing 8am Sunday) to talk about the state of education in our city and region.

'Heroic' Washtenaw County Mother Saves 4 Kids In House FireA mother of four was severely burned while rescuing her children from a fire at their home, authorities said.

Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last QuarterCampaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.

Detroit Partners With Ann Arbor-Based Company To Prevent Lead ContaminationThe City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.

'Lack Of Campaigning' One Reason Winfrey Predicts Low Voter Turnout For Tuesday’s General ElectionLack of campaigning on candidates part, past gov corruption and lack of campaign funding, all reasons Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey is expecting low voter turnout in this Tuesday’s general election.