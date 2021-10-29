  • WWJ-TV

CHELSEA, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — A mother of four was severely burned while rescuing her children from a fire at their home, authorities said.

Firefighters said that on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Mikala Vish went back into her Chelsea home to save the children.

“The most heroic thing I’ve ever seen,” Lt. Derek Klink told WDIV-TV.” Mikala deserves all of the credit.”

Vish is in a hospital with burns on more than 60% of her body and has a “very long road ahead of her,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Her 6-year-old son also was badly burned.

“The family has lost everything in the fire and is desperate need of help,” the fire department said.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $73,000 to help the family as of Friday morning.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.