(CBS Detroit) – Halloween is around the corner — a chance to get candy or have some fun.
But this year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending all Halloween activities stay outdoors and to avoid congregating in groups.
According to the department, safe Halloween practices include:
- Trick or treating in small groups
- Wearing a face mask that isn’t already a costume mask.
The departments ask not to wear a face mask under a costume as it could make it hard to breathe.
