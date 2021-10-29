Michigan Reports 8,078 New COVID-19 Cases, 122 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Former Michigan Contractor Gets 5 Years For Unemployment Insurance FraudA former contractor for the state of Michigan has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for helping orchestrate a $3.8 million fraud scheme involving money intended to help unemployed people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Matters: Education in the Spotlight!Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Skillman Foundation’s new President/CEO Angelique Power appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” (airing 8am Sunday) to talk about the state of education in our city and region.

'Heroic' Washtenaw County Mother Saves 4 Kids In House FireA mother of four was severely burned while rescuing her children from a fire at their home, authorities said.

Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last QuarterCampaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.

Detroit Partners With Ann Arbor-Based Company To Prevent Lead ContaminationThe City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.