By DeJanay Booth
DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Trick-or-treating is a Halloween staple, but a new study shows that not every city is the best at it.

According to WalletHub, New York City tops the list out of 100 for best places to trick-or-treat. Los Angeles and Las Vegas round out the top three.

Detroit did not fare as well, ranking 96th on the list.

The site weighed factors including friendliness, weather and number of costume stores.

Click here to view the full list.

