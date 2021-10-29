DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Trick-or-treating is a Halloween staple, but a new study shows that not every city is the best at it.
According to WalletHub, New York City tops the list out of 100 for best places to trick-or-treat. Los Angeles and Las Vegas round out the top three.READ MORE: Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not Remote
Detroit did not fare as well, ranking 96th on the list.READ MORE: Glenlore Trails' Haunted Forest Open In Commerce Township
The site weighed factors including friendliness, weather and number of costume stores.
Click here to view the full list.MORE NEWS: Michigan Health Department Recommends Best COVID Safety Practices Ahead Of Halloween
