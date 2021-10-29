ROMEO, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Some more Halloween fun is happening this weekend.
Anyone wanting extra candy and scares can stop by Terror on Tillson Street on Halloween.READ MORE: Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not Remote
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the roads will be closed off, allowing trick-or-treaters to go door to door.READ MORE: Study: Detroit Ranks 96th In Places To Trick-Or-Treat
The event is free for all.
For more information on Terror on Tillson Street, visit http://www.terrorontillson.com.MORE NEWS: Glenlore Trails' Haunted Forest Open In Commerce Township
