By DeJanay Booth
ROMEO, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Some more Halloween fun is happening this weekend.

Anyone wanting extra candy and scares can stop by Terror on Tillson Street on Halloween.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the roads will be closed off, allowing trick-or-treaters to go door to door.

The event is free for all.

For more information on Terror on Tillson Street, visit http://www.terrorontillson.com.

