Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Skillman Foundation’s new President/CEO Angelique Power appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” (airing 8am Sunday) to talk about the state of education in our city and region.
Pescovitz, who recently endowed $1 million to OU for an Honors Scholarship program, discussed how the pandemic has impacted so much. She talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about having students back on campus and in person classrooms again.
She also discussed her late father, Rabbi Robert Hirsch, a trailblazer in the civil rights movement who marched and worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who died recently at the age of 95.
Power, who moved to Detroit from Chicago this summer to take on the Skillman Foundation position, told Cain she talked with Tonya Allen, who held the job before she she took it on and continues to consult with her as part of her “kitchen cabinet.” Allen moved to Minneapolis and is running a foundation there.
Power also talked about a statewide poll of residents this summer they were involved with to gauge how folks felt about the investment in education and how it could be improved.
