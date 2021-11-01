(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoological Society will be collecting electronics on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 for America Recycles Day to help limit the electronic waste that will end up in landfills.
On these days, the DZS will be collecting electronics from noon to 6 p.m. at the Water Tower parking lot on the north side of the Detroit Zoo parking structure.
They are collecting small and large electronics, including printers, non-tube televisions, computers, wire, DVD, and VHS players, batteries, radios, and phones.
After donating, each driver will receive one voucher for free admission to the Detroit Zoo. If an individual coordinates a drop-off with multiple households and brings a full vehicle of items to recycle, they will receive two vouchers.
“Technology offers opportunities for a higher quality of life, but many practices to extract materials, manufacture the products and dispose of them at the end of life are devastating habitats,” said Andy McDowell, DZS manager of sustainability. “By recycling electronic waste, community members can make a meaningful impact toward reducing these destructive effects.”
The DZS also says that personal information on electronic devices should be deleted before donating them.
