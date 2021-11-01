(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer announced that low-income residents in Macomb and Oakland County, who were affected by the floods in June 2021, will be able to apply for a food assistance payment if they did not receive food assistance benefits during July 2021.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will accept in-person applications for the one-time food assistance payments beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Applications will be accepted at specific times and locations.

Eligible residents will receive a one-time payment of $430 for a household of two and $782 for a household of four.

“Michiganders in Macomb and Oakland counties were among those who saw their homes, property, and prized possessions damaged by historic flooding this year,” Gov. Whitmer said in a news release. “In Michigan, we look out for one another, and as governor, I want to ensure that every family can recover and thrive through difficult times. I am proud of the work MDHHS is doing to deliver disaster food assistance to impacted families in Macomb and Oakland.”

According to the MDHHS, to be eligible for the Disaster Food Assistance Program benefits, applicants must:

Have lived in Macomb or Oakland counties on June 25, 2021.

Not have received food assistance benefits in July 2021, commonly known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Food Assistance Program benefits in Michigan.

Meet income requirements for its family size based on the household’s take-home income and accessible liquid resources during the disaster benefit period, minus unreimbursed disaster expenses. That translates to an income of approximately 150% of the federal poverty level. By comparison, eligibility for traditional food assistance is based on an income that is 130% of the poverty level.

Be directly affected by the flooding, which means the household has experienced at least one of the following due to the disaster: Destroyed or spoiled food. Disaster-related personal injury. Lost or no access to income due to the disaster, including reduced, terminated, or delayed receipt of income, for a large part of the benefit period. The need for home or business repairs. Temporary shelter expenses. Evacuation or relocation expenses.



An in-person interview with each person will be conducted before they can be approved for the benefits.

Residents applying for the benefits must verify their identity and are also encouraged to bring proof of residence, income, and liquid assets ,such as the amount of money in their bank accounts during the disaster period.

For both counties, here are the dates and times that applications will be accepted:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m.-noon

Monday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Residents can apply at three Kensington Church locations:

Macomb County. Kensington Church, 25000 Hall Road, Clinton Township.

Oakland County Kensington Church, 4640 S. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion. Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Road, Troy.



For more information on these flood disaster benefits, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.