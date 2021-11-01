Redistricting Panel Advances Michigan Senate MapMichigan's redistricting commission on Nov. 1 voted 11-2 to advance a proposed map to the final stage of the process, approving state Senate lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades.

Michigan Reports 9,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

A Look At Ballot Measures In Detroit, Ann Arbor, Other Major Cities And States Ahead Of Tuesday's ElectionVoters will decide Tuesday on key ballot measures related to issues including policing, election reform and some proposals authored in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Donate Electronics At Detroit Zoo, Receive Free AdmissionThe Detroit Zoological Society will be collecting electronics on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 for America Recycles Day, to help limit the electronic waste that will end up in landfills.

State Giving Up After Port Huron Fights COVID-19 CaseA state agency said it will dismiss a COVID-19 workplace violation against Port Huron after the city aggressively fought the case and revealed questionable acts by an inspector.

The Pope Francis Center Moves Homeless Services To TCF Nov 1 For Winter MonthsLike it did last year, Pope Francis Center will temporarily shift its daily food and support services to the TCF Center’s lower floor. The expanded space gives staff and volunteers the ability to serve hot, nutritious meals and provide shower, laundry and other services to more people while meeting COVID-19 safety protocols.