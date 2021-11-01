EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan State University Police are searching for an 18-year-old man who they said has been missing since Friday, Oct. 29.
Police said Brendan Santo, of Rochester Hills, was visiting friends at MSU and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight. It’s possible that he intended to walk to the Brody Neighborhood.
Police said there is no indication that he left the East Lansing area. His vehicle remains in the last location it was parked.
Santo is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, and last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, black baseball hat and white Converse high-top shoes.
Michigan State Police as well as the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search. MSU police said the investigation has included interviews, review of surveillance cameras and advanced techniques such as reviewing cellular, smartphone and GPS data.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517–388–6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.
