NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – A developer is planning for a mixed-used building in downtown Northville.
According to a Hometown Life report, the proposed three-story building at 456 E. Cady St. includes commercial space on the lower level and residential units on the first floor and upper floors.
Jim Long, one of the applicants for the project, told Hometown Life the commercial space is expected to be a “higher-end grocery store or market, something similar to Westborn Market,” and would occupy about 10,000 square feet on the first floor.
The project went before the city's Planning Commission in September and October, presenting special land use and site plan applications.
According to the city’s website, a special land use permit “would allow upper floor residentials uses on premises zoned PR-1, Performance Regulated Industrial District No. 2, and CSO, Cady Street Overly District.”
During the October meeting, the development received preliminary site plan review and special land use from the commission.
