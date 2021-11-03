(CBS Detroit) – With the votes in following the election on Tuesday, Michiganders are making their voices heard. Here’s a look at some of the highlights in this year’s election.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan cruises into a third consecutive win against challenger Anthony Adams. This makes him the second longest running mayor in city history.
New faces will be on the Detroit City Council after being hit with a corruption probe.
In Dearborn, voters elected their first Arab-American mayor, state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud. The city is home to the largest Muslim population in the U.S. per capita.
Additionally, many major proposals have passed in cities like Detroit and Ann Arbor.
In Detroit, residents voted majority in favor of Proposal R, which forces the city to create a reparations task force. Proposal, which also passed, would allow residents to help set spending limits. Proposal E will now allow decriminalization of magic mushrooms and other entheogenic plants.
Ann Arbor residents approved Proposal B, which changes elections in the city to a ranked-choice voting system. The system allows voters to rank candidates in the order they would prefer them. If their first choice does not win, their vote will count toward the next person on their list. The proposal is only for mayor and city council races.
