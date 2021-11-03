  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM25 Words or Less
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions, Jeff O'Brien, nfl, Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 27: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Detroit Department Of Transportation Bus Routes Temporarily Changing

Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived guard Tommy Kraemer.

The Motor City’s winless team (0-8) is idle this week and will potentially have Decker in the lineup on Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh.

Decker went on injured reserve just before the season started after injuring a finger in a pass-blocking drill in practice. In the previous three seasons, he started all but one game at left tackle.

READ MORE: Detroit Ballot Proposals Examine Reparations, Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants, Charter Change

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 02: Tackle Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring his first career touchdown during action against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State player with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he has been one of the few draft picks to pan out for the franchise.

First-year coach Dan Campbell has said the 28-year-old Decker will probably rejoin the starting offense at left tackle with 21-year-old rookie Penei Sewell shifting back to the right side.

MORE NEWS: Michigan SOS: Non-Binary Option For Michigan Driver's Licenses, ID Cards Available Beginning Nov. 10

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.