By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:election, Michigan, Michigan politics, michigan senate, senate, special elections

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans will again have a 22-16 majority in the Michigan Senate following special elections for two open seats.

State Reps. Mark Huizenga and Douglas Wozniak won their races Tuesday. The GOP has had a 20-16 edge in the chamber for more than 10 months after two Republican senators successfully ran for Kent County treasurer and Macomb County prosecutor.

The Republican-heavy Senate districts were not competitive after the primary stage.

Once their victories are certified, Huizenga and Wozniak will serve through 2022, when they can seek reelection for a four-year term. Their House seats will be filled in special elections next year, once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sets election dates.

