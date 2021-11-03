(CBS DETROIT)– Now that the CDC has giving final approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11, hospitals in metro-Detroit like Beaumont, gearing up to give the shots.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services more than 825,000 Michigan children are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now that it has approval from the CDC.

Nicole Pennington of West Bloomfield has a 6 and 8 year old.

“I am thoroughly excited, I have been waiting I have two little ones so this is very important to me,” said Nicole Pennington, who plans to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pennington says everyone else in her household have been vaccinated but they were still being careful in order to protect the little ones. She’s hoping now things can get back to normal.

“Dance class, karate class comes back, things we can really do outside of the house,” Pennington said.

She says her pediatrician’s office has already reached out and as soon as she can, she will schedule an appointment for her smaller children to receive the COVID vaccine. Other parents in the area can also schedule vaccination appointments. Just hours after the approval announcement Tuesday, Beaumont Health announced they will start administrating shots next week Tuesday.

“We vaccinate for flu in this age group, we’re now going to be vaccinating or COVID in this age group,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, medical director for Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

A recent study shows 27% of parents plan to have kids vaccinated right away, 33% will wait, while 30% will not have kids vaccinated.

Doctors say the vaccine is safe and the minor possible side effects are minimal in comparison to getting COVID.

“Can have the virus really effect the heart and other parts of the body and we don’t know how long it will take them to recover, or if there may be lifelong damage,” Sims said.

If parents have concerns or would like to have their child 5 to 11 vaccinated, they should contact their doctor’s office

How to sign up your child age 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Beaumont Health.

To find vaccine clinics near you go to

https://www.vaccines.gov

