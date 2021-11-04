PLYMOUTH, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – A teen is in custody after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman in a downtown Plymouth restroom.
According to the Plymouth Police Department, the 15-year-old hid in the Comfort Station restroom on Sunday at 736 Penniman Avenue. Police say when a woman entered and exited her stall, she was attacked while the suspect tried to sexually assault her.
The victim fought off the teen, who ran toward Kellogg Park and then toward Union Street, police said in a facebook post.
Police say the teen lives outside the Plymouth community and will be facing charges.
