(CBS DETROIT) – On Tuesday, Nov. 2, a Detroit man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife.
Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Raven Coleman, 29, of Clinton Township.
On Oct. 30, at around 3:20 a.m. police were dispatched to a residence in the 12250 block of Wayburn Avenue in Detroit for a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Raven Coleman, lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegedly, a verbal argument between the defendant and the victim escalated, and then the defendant fired his handgun.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Tereyl Devon Coleman one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.
