(CBS Detroit) – Former United States Rep. Barbara-Rose Collins, the first Black woman from Michigan elected to Congress, has died.
She was 82 years old.
According to The Detroit News, Collins political career began 50 years ago when she ran for a seat on the Detroit Board of Education. In 1974, she then ran for the Michigan House of Representatives, serving three terms.
According to her congressional biography, she planned to go for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980; however, with advice from her mentor Detroit Mayor Coleman Young, she instead ran for city Detroit City Council and was elected. Her drive for the federal seat did not stop and in 1990, she ran successfully for the congressional seat, succeeding Rep. George William Crockett Jr.
She served a second stint on city council from 2005 to 2009, according to WWJ.
“My heart breaks to hear of the passing of Rep. Barbara Rose Collins,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence said on Twitter.
“She was a lifelong fighter for her communities, and she will be sorely missed.”
Collins was born Barbara Rose Richardson on April 13, 1939, in Detroit. She graduated from Cass Technical High School and then attended Wayne State University.
