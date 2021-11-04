  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Gratiot Avenue, lane closures, M-3, mdot, paving lanes, roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews are almost complete with the first phase of the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) rebuilding project and will require additional lane closures in the city of Roseville to complete paving the rebuilt road.

Here are the times, dates, and locations of the closures that will happen: 

 

9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 – 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5:

Weather permitting, M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open in each direction between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

 

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:

Weather permitting, northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road.

 

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:

12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and additional side streets may be temporarily closed while paving crews work through the intersection.

 

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:

Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will have only one lane open from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road.

 

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6:

The westbound I-696 exit ramp to M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) will be closed.

 

For more information on the Gratiot Avenue rebuilding project, visit here.

 

