By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a portion of I-94 will close this weekend to replace the Frontenac Street overpass.

Crews will be replacing the original 1954 overpass.

MDOT officials say the work will require closing both directions of I-94 between M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and I-75.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and the closed portion is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

During this closure, MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector and northbound M-3, to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to eastbound I-94.

