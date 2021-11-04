Southfield (CBS Detroit) – William Shatner, star of the iconic 1960s TV show “Star Trek,” and Bob Lutz, former Vice Chair of GM, join two Detroit entrepreneurs as they appear on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am this Sunday on CBS 62 to discuss the electric future.

Shatner, who just went to space a few weeks ago at the age of 90, appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about his experience in space, and what surprised him most. Shatner, an avid enthusiast for fast cars and motorcycles, discussed his thoughts about electric vehicles. He also talked about Pedego electric bikes and why he is such a fan.
Then Lutz, who also held top jobs at Ford and Chrysler (known as Stellantis), who was the force behind GM’s Bolt vehicle a decade ago, talked about it and the numerous electric vehicles being introduced today. He shared his thoughts on the proliferation of new vehicle announcements and the road ahead.
Lutz, who has criticized Elon Musk in the past, had interesting things to say about Musk- who is the world's richest man — and Tesla.
Then Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of Our Next Energy Inc. , talked about his new batteries for electric vehicles and explained how they would be a game changer.
And Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, appeared with Cain to talk about her start up which will sell electric vehicle charging station. She just purchased a plant in Detroit and will employ residents to help assemble the chargers.
