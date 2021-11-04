Detroit Fire Department Awards Civilian Citation Award To Neighbors For Saving Mom And Small Kids From House FireOn August 14, 2021 Victoria Witherspoon smelled smoke then realized her home was on fire. She grabbed her 3 month old and 1 1/2 year old and attempted to escape from an upstairs door. She was too far up to jump so neighbors came to their rescue. The 4 neighbors were honored by Detroit Firefighters today for saving their lives.

Detroit Police Seek Information On Suspect In Attempted ArsonThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted arson.

CBS 62 Takes a Look at Electrifying Michigan's TomorrowEye on the Future: Our Electric Future is a fast-paced 30-minute special that will take viewers on a ride across our region and show how it is gearing up for the electrification of our vehicles, homes, and communities.

Michigan Will No Longer Tax Tampons, Other Feminine ProductsMichigan will no longer apply the 6% sales tax to tampons and other menstrual products under legislation signed on Nov. 4 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Matters: Star Trek’s William Shatner & Auto Icon Bob Lutz Discuss the Electric FutureWilliam Shatner, star of the iconic 1960s TV show “Star Trek,” and Bob Lutz, former Vice Chair of GM, join two Detroit entrepreneurs as they appear on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am this Sunday on CBS 62 to discuss the electric future.

Benton Harbor On Edge As Lead Water Crisis PersistsFree water distribution sites are a fixture of life in the majority Black city in the southwestern corner of Michigan, where almost half of the nearly 10,000 residents live below the poverty line. For three years, tests of its public water system revealed elevated levels of lead.