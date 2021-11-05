Animal Group Takes Action After Rare Baby Albino Squirrel Found In Macomb CountyA rare sighting in Macomb County has animal groups scrambling to help out.

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Remaining Cashless After Fully Reopening Nov. 8 To Those VaccinatedOfficials say the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will remain cashless on the Detroit side after fully reopening Monday to vaccinated travelers going to Canada.

Detroit Opening COVID Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5 To 11 Starting Nov. 8With doctors' offices receiving an overwhelming amount of calls from parents for vaccines, local counties and health clinics are opening, and the City of Detroit is one of them.

Beaumont Staff Vaccinate Own Kids 1st, Hopes To Ease Parents Vaccine Worries As Health System Prepare For Vaccine Clinic Next WeekBeaumont Health will begin offering the FDA/CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its Beaumont Service Center and Beaumont Hospital, Troy clinics to children 5 to 11-years-old beginning Friday, Nov. 12. Today staff members had their kids vaccinated in hopes of encouraging other parents to do so.

Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future - How Will it Impact our Community?As a flurry of glitzy electric vehicles continues to be announced and unveiled, our region is gearing up for that new powering reality and other changes coming about as a result of the increasing electrification of our cars, bikes, homes, businesses, and sometime soon planes.

Monroe Street Drive-In Announces Opening Weekend Movie TitlesThe Monroe Street Drive-In returns to downtown Detroit this year, and the opening weekend movie titles have been announced.