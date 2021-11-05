  • WWJ-TV

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) – A rare sighting in Macomb County has animal groups scrambling to help out.

A baby albino squirrel was found Thursday outside of an office complex in Macomb. Romeo-based Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) says the squirrel was found cold and weak.

The group is hoping to return him back to the wild.

In the meantime, the group is asking for name ideas for the furry animal.

