(CBS Detroit) – As a flurry of glitzy electric vehicles continues to be announced and unveiled, our region is gearing up for that new powering reality and other changes coming about as a result of the increasing electrification of our cars, bikes, homes, businesses, and sometime soon planes.
Are we ready for this electric revolution unfolding before us?
How are companies and communities adjusting?
And how are we helping to make sure young people are prepared for jobs tied to the revolution?
Tune in at 6:30 pm this Sunday night as CBS 62's Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future airs as Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and Paul Pytlowany, Videographer /Editor, takes viewers on a riveting 30-minute ride as they visit with leaders and those at the forefront with unique points of view to hear about this transformation, and discuss the opportunities and challenges before our region. Among the highlights:
Auto industry icon Bob Lutz, who was the force behind GM’s Volt a decade ago, talks about the three Detroit automakers and their products, as well as thoughts on Tesla and Elon Musk.
Star Trek actor William Shatner, fresh from his real-life voyage into space at the age of 90, discusses his love affair with electric bikes and fast cars.
Also appearing: President Joe Biden, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Bill Ford, Executive Chair, Ford Motor Company, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Jerry Norcia, President, and CEO, DTE Energy, Ray Scott, President and CEO, Lear Corp, Joe Grace, Vice President, Head of Physical and Functional Design & Integration, Stellantis, Vuk Milojkovic, CEO, BASF Toda America LLC, Ka C Cheok, Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Oakland University, Stephanie Brinley, Automotive Analyst, HIS Markit, John McElroy, Host, Autoline, Darren Palmer, General Manager, Battery Electric Vehicles, Ford Motor Company, Ken Morris, Vice President of Electric & Autonomous Vehicles, GM, Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder, and CEO, Our Next Energy Inc., John Smith, Owner, Pedego Walled Lake & Great Lakes Segway, Gerard White, Senior Engineer, Tesla, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Steve Nalu, owner, Towns Mart Marathon Center, Natalie King, Founder, and CEO, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, Benjamin Grudzien, Robotic Software Engineer, Pratt Miller, Alyssa Musienko, Oakland University Student, Michelle L. Reaves, Executive Director, DAPCEP, Gerard White, Senior Engineer, Tesla and Bia Hamad, Director, K-12 STEM Outreach at EMU
This special is the latest in CBS 62’s award-winning Eye On The Future series which looks at critical issues impacting our region’s long-term prospects. Previous specials have delved into such issues as the talent gap, mobility, globalization, alternative energy, health care, Detroit’s turnaround, and the importance of water to our economy.
Watch CBS 62's "Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future" airing 6:30 pm this Sunday just before "60 Minutes!