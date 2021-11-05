Beaumont Staff Vaccinate Own Kids 1st, Hopes To Ease Parents Vaccine Worries As Health System Prepare For Vaccine Clinic Next WeekBeaumont Health will begin offering the FDA/CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its Beaumont Service Center and Beaumont Hospital, Troy clinics to children 5 to 11-years-old beginning Friday, Nov. 12. Today staff members had their kids vaccinated in hopes of encouraging other parents to do so.

Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future - How Will it Impact our Community?As a flurry of glitzy electric vehicles continues to be announced and unveiled, our region is gearing up for that new powering reality and other changes coming about as a result of the increasing electrification of our cars, bikes, homes, businesses, and sometime soon planes.

Monroe Street Drive-In Announces Opening Weekend Movie TitlesThe Monroe Street Drive-In returns to downtown Detroit this year, and the opening weekend movie titles have been announced.

Michigan Reports 10,094 New COVID-19 Cases, 90 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Kellogg's Strike Continues In Battle CreekThe Kellogg's strike continues and earlier this week union leaders sat down with Kellogg’s for the second time to negotiate their contract.