Today, one woman tells Dr. Oz about the trauma she experienced when a doctor misdiagnosed her abdominal pain as IBS because of her weight and refused to do any follow-up tests. She opens up about how taking her story to TikTok motivated her to seek a second opinion and saved her life. The one thing she says everyone needs to ask their doctor and the signs they might be missing.
