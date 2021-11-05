EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities still were searching on Friday, Nov. 5 for a college student who was last seen visiting friends at Michigan State University a week ago.
READ MORE: Michigan AG ReIssues Consumer Alert After Federal Trade Commission Warns Of Fake IRS Emails
Foul play was not suspected in the disappearance of Brendan Santo, 18, who is from Rochester Hills in suburban Detroit and attends Grand Valley State University in western Michigan.
Santo was on the MSU campus around midnight on Oct. 29. Police believe he was on foot when he disappeared; his car has been located.
The search has focused on the Red Cedar River, which flows through campus, but police said they “continue to investigate other possibilities.”READ MORE: Michigan To Pay $300K To Only Staffer Fired Over Flint Water
Santo’s family members “encourage community members to continue to keep their eyes open and provide tips or information to investigators,” police said.
MSU freshman Vanessa Kilian said last weekend was a “crazy” time on campus, especially with the MSU-Michigan football game.
“I think everybody is starting to realize how important it is to be with friends in a group and you need to tell people where you’re at,” Kilian said.MORE NEWS: Daylight Saving Time Ends: Here Are Health Tips As We 'Fall Back' On Nov. 7
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.