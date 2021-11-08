(CBS Detroit) – A new grant is aiming to empower young Detroit girls.
The Engineering Society of Detroit (ESD) is receiving a $25,000 grant from Urban Science to help get more girls involved in engineering and STEM careers
"Urban Science's expanded commitment comes at a time when the pandemic has stifled education – particularly STEM education – in many areas across metro Detroit," Robert Magee, ESD executive director said in a press release. "This is a significant learning divide ESD can't close on its own, and support from the business community is critical in helping us position Girls in Engineering Academy students for long-term success. We're grateful for Urban Science's willingness to answer our call to service, and for its commitment to lifting up our city's next generation of female engineers through more than $50,000 in funding to date."
ESD selects 30 middle school girls to participate in a summer and academic-year program featuring math and science enrichment as well sharing engineering and computer science concepts to increase awareness of STEM and engineering opportunities.
Urban Science also says it will make members of its team available for mentoring.
“At Urban Science, our vision is a world in which innovation is powered by science and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit to invent a better future,” Randall Tallerico, chief marketing officer of Urban Science said in the press release.
“We know our ability to realize this vision begins and ends with continuing to give our next generation of leaders the knowledge, skills and support they need to thrive in STEM fields that are often harder to find – and navigate – for girls in metro Detroit. We proudly support ESD’s efforts to help these future leaders excel in STEM and pursue engineering careers that will continue to drive our city, state and nation forward.”
