(CBS Detroit) – A former priest in Oakland County has pleaded guilty to sex abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
On Monday, 79-year-old Gary Berthiaume pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct — 15-year felonies — and one count of gross indecency, which is a five-year felony or $2,500 fine.
"This plea secures long-awaited justice for those who bravely came forward with their stories," Nessel said. "My clergy abuse investigation team continues to work tirelessly to reach similar outcomes in our additional cases."
The AG's office says Berthiaume was sent to trial in July in Oakland County's 47th District Court on the two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was charged in June with additional felonies in two new cases. Both cases were sent to trial by September.
State officials say the cases are in related to allegations in the 1970s involving three victims between 13 and 15 years old. Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.
His sentencing is set for Dec. 20.
