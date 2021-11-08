  • WWJ-TV

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The winless Lions made the announcement Friday night during their bye week.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with Tyrell Williams #6 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Detroit signed the veteran in March and he had a concussion in Week 1 — after catching two passes for 14 yards — and went on IR.

Shortly before the Lions signed Williams, the Las Vegas Raiders released him after he had two injury-filed seasons. Williams has 199 career catches for 3,915 yards and 23 touchdowns in 70 games.

He signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He had injuries to his feet his first season, when he had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns, and missed all last season with a torn labrum.

The 29-year-old Williams spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, earning a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.

