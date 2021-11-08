The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
The winless Lions made the announcement Friday night during their bye week.READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Scholarship Plan Critics Liken To Vouchers
Detroit signed the veteran in March and he had a concussion in Week 1 — after catching two passes for 14 yards — and went on IR.READ MORE: Oakland County Launches Mitigation Program For Invasive Moth
Shortly before the Lions signed Williams, the Las Vegas Raiders released him after he had two injury-filed seasons. Williams has 199 career catches for 3,915 yards and 23 touchdowns in 70 games.
He signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal as a free agent to join the Raiders in 2019. He had injuries to his feet his first season, when he had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns, and missed all last season with a torn labrum.
The 29-year-old Williams spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, earning a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.MORE NEWS: Utility To Use $70M Voluntary Refund On Tree Trimming
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.