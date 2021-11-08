  • WWJ-TV

By DeJanay Booth
coronavirus, Covid Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine

(CBS Detroit) – Metro Detroit is kicking off its first full week of COVID vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

On Monday, the City of Detroit and Oakland County started offering clinics. Hazel Park High School was the first in Oakland County offering a school-based clinic.

Washtenaw County will have its clinics open starting Tuesday.

Additional clinics are set to open next week in other cities across the region.

