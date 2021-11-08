(CBS Detroit) – Metro Detroit is kicking off its first full week of COVID vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
On Monday, the City of Detroit and Oakland County started offering clinics. Hazel Park High School was the first in Oakland County offering a school-based clinic.READ MORE: Detroit Organization Awarded $25K Grant To Encourage More Girls In Engineering, STEM Programs
Washtenaw County will have its clinics open starting Tuesday.READ MORE: U.S. Land Border Reopens To Vaccinated Canadians After More Than A Year
Additional clinics are set to open next week in other cities across the region.MORE NEWS: AAA: Michigan's Gas Prices Rising, Hitting New 2021 High
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.