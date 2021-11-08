  • WWJ-TV

By DeJanay Booth
(CBS Detroit) – After 20 months of being closed, the U.S. land border reopened to vaccinated Canadians on Monday.

The Ambassador Bridge is already seeing some of the traffic as a result.

Travelers have to prove that they are full vaccinated but do need a test. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all Food and Drug Administration approved and emergency use-listed vaccines are allowed.

Canada’s border reopened to vaccinated Americans back in August.

