(CBS Detroit) – After 20 months of being closed, the U.S. land border reopened to vaccinated Canadians on Monday.
The Ambassador Bridge is already seeing some of the traffic as a result.READ MORE: Detroit Organization Awarded $25K Grant To Encourage More Girls In Engineering, STEM Programs
Travelers have to prove that they are full vaccinated but do need a test. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all Food and Drug Administration approved and emergency use-listed vaccines are allowed.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Kicks Off First Full Week Of COVID Vaccine Clinics For Children Ages 5-11
Canada’s border reopened to vaccinated Americans back in August.MORE NEWS: AAA: Michigan's Gas Prices Rising, Hitting New 2021 High
